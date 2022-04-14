MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Short Interest Update

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the March 15th total of 9,740,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MFA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Shares of MFA Financial stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,899. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.63.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MFA Financial had a net margin of 95.85% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. MFA Financial’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the third quarter worth about $10,246,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 27.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 167.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 308,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 192,825 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 73.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,981,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 278.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 816,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 600,821 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.