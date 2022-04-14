Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 15,850 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $59,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.74. 1,342,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

