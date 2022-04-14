Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 4,637 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $36,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,079,000 after buying an additional 1,703,234 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 307.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,639 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 357.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 862,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 21.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 340,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,866,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.60.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

