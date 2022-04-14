Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 644,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,789 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for 1.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $47,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.69. 1,708,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,614. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

