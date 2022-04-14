Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 494,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for about 2.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $69,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after acquiring an additional 404,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,063,000 after buying an additional 37,535 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,637,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,556,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,755,000 after buying an additional 16,618 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.94. 444,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,354. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

