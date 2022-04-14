Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,909 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $20,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 890.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,623. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

