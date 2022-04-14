Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,979 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,392,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,819. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $32.72.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

