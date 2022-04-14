Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $9.23 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Sempra were worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sempra by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $171.25. 1,098,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,080. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $172.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.30.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 111.44%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

