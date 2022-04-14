Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,998,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,417 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 40,158 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $1,242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,974 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,371,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,711. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.06 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $10.47.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,125.28%.

EnLink Midstream Profile (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.