Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 383,595 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 73,647 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $38,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,769 shares of company stock worth $3,548,574 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.84. 2,018,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,766. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

