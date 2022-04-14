Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 2,936 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 494,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Eastman Chemical comprises approximately 2.2% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $59,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $107.91. The stock had a trading volume of 896,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,141. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.