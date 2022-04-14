Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $61.22

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.22 and last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 1352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.61.

MTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King lowered their price target on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.01.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

