Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Market Cap Tops $7.02 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for $83.70 or 0.00208869 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and approximately $87,504.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00045013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.62 or 0.07537688 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,012.20 or 0.99846766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041772 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 83,832 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

