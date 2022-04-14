Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $795,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $795,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,982,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $3,545,400.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total value of $877,600.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47.

On Monday, February 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $3,154,200.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $142,047.66.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,708,900.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $4.12 on Thursday, hitting $165.54. The stock had a trading volume of 177,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,593. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.89 and its 200-day moving average is $230.80.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,462,000 after buying an additional 772,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after buying an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,786,000 after buying an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in Moderna by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.