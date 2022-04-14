Monarch Mining (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Monarch Mining (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 price target on the stock.
OTCMKTS:GBARF opened at 0.53 on Thursday.
About Monarch Mining (Get Rating)
