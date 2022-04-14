Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $544.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $420.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $442.13 and its 200-day moving average is $474.37. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.53 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.29%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,574 shares of company stock worth $31,304,258. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

