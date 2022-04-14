Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Update

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 140.7% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on MNPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ MNPR traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

Monopar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

