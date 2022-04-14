Moonriver Price Tops $58.32 on Major Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for $58.32 or 0.00143705 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $228.51 million and approximately $28.73 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonriver has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00044331 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.73 or 0.07519451 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,537.70 or 0.99884713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00041074 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,305,535 coins and its circulating supply is 3,918,095 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

