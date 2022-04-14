Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.13. 8,760,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,559,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.08 and its 200-day moving average is $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $147.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.