Morgan Stanley Raises Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target to 925.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from 900.00 to 925.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. DNB Markets upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,075.00 to 1,100.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Carlsberg A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $797.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

