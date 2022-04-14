Morgan Stanley Raises Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target to $150.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Shares of NBR opened at $183.13 on Monday. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $183.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($23.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,525,000 after buying an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 84,007 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,236,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 436.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 38,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.