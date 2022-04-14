Morgan Stanley Raises Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $50.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.45.

SLB opened at $42.57 on Monday. Schlumberger has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after buying an additional 4,796,866 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4,009.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,534,000 after buying an additional 4,728,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $55,242,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

