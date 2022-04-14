Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 7,000 ($91.22) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.67) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($93.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,800 ($114.67) to GBX 9,100 ($118.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($97.47) to GBX 7,460 ($97.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,462.22 ($97.24).

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,034 ($78.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($63.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,816 ($88.82). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,903.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,016.54. The firm has a market cap of £43.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,341.78.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

