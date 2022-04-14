Morgan Stanley Trims Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Target Price to €24.00

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €25.00 ($27.17) to €24.00 ($26.09) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($27.17) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of RXEEY opened at $20.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. Rexel has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $24.42.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. It operates through Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

