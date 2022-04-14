Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $20,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 21.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.0% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,325. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.54 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.85.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

