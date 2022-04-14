Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RNERU) Short Interest Update

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RNERU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNERU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000.

Shares of RNERU remained flat at $$10.21 during midday trading on Thursday. Mount Rainier Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19.

