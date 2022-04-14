NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Cowen

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NSTG. Cowen lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.13.

NSTG stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.60. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $81.89.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $98,122.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $239,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,252 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,673,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,611,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 487,436 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 469,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,108,000 after acquiring an additional 407,235 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

