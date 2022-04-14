Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

NSSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $716.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $33.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

