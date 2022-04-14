Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Update

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 311.1% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nascent Biotech stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.12. 561,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,144. Nascent Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as lung and breast cancer metastases to the brain; and pancreatic cancer.

