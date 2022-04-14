Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.87.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $181.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.