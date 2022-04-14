National Bank Financial Boosts Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$18.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PEYUF. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.25. 117,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,161. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.