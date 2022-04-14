National Bank Financial Boosts Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$27.50

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TPZEF. Raymond James raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.25 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.48.

Shares of TPZEF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

