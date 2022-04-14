National Bank Financial Increases Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to C$19.50

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.05.

OTCMKTS:FRHLF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.01. 11,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,818. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

