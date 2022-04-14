National Bank Financial Raises Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$12.50

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIREF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $7.81. 108,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,671. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.34. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

