National Bankshares Boosts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$45.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NPI. CIBC boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Northland Power to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.79.

TSE NPI traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$40.22. 335,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,723. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.84. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.95 and a 1 year high of C$44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of C$9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$640.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$557.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.5045022 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

