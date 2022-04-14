National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

NYSE NNN opened at $46.06 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.40%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

