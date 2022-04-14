Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Gap Up to $31.63

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.63, but opened at $32.80. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 1,787 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NMM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $654.85 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.16.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 72.38% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $268.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter worth $1,244,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 31,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 15,353 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,454,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

