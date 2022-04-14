Naviter Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTL. Aegis initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Postal Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

PSTL stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $17.29. 53,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,657. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $324.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.60. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 827.35%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.