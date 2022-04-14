Naviter Wealth LLC Invests $235,000 in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 77.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after buying an additional 379,544 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 93.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 732,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,503,000 after buying an additional 354,599 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 18.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after buying an additional 290,358 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Agree Realty by 42.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,661,000 after purchasing an additional 276,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,949,000.

NYSE:ADC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.57. 741,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,559. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.24.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

