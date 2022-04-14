nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers Sells 13,566 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $580,082.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jeanette Sellers sold 294 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $12,827.22.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -84.39 and a beta of 1.00. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in nCino by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in nCino by 2.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in nCino by 34.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in nCino by 12.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 21.0% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

