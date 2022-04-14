nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers Sells 13,566 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $580,082.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Jeanette Sellers sold 294 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $12,827.22.
Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -84.39 and a beta of 1.00. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in nCino by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in nCino by 2.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in nCino by 34.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in nCino by 12.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 21.0% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.
nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
