Ned D. Segal Sells 5,000 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at $24,613,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.08. 250,309,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,086,516. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of -151.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Twitter by 178.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.
TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.
About Twitter (Get Rating)
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.
