Ned D. Segal Sells 5,000 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at $24,613,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.08. 250,309,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,086,516. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of -151.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Twitter by 178.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.