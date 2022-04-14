Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $3.69. 94,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,155. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.54. Inozyme Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 16,531.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
Inozyme Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
