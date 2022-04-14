Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Insider Sells $42,300.00 in Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $42,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,826.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nelnet stock opened at $85.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.73. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $99.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.96.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.49 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 26.20%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Snyder Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,608,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth $15,852,000. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 4.7% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,556,000 after purchasing an additional 85,973 shares during the last quarter. QVT Financial LP bought a new stake in Nelnet during the third quarter valued at $6,296,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Nelnet by 439.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter.

NNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nelnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nelnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

