NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) were down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $92.29 and last traded at $92.57. Approximately 21,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,230,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.01.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NetEase in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.
The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.49%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.
NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
