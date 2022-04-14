NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) were down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $92.29 and last traded at $92.57. Approximately 21,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,230,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NetEase in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

Get NetEase alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.90.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.