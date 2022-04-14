Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Update

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NTIP stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. Network-1 Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $60.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Network-1 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Network-1 Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,120,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the period. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

