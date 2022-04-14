Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 127.7% from the March 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:NBXG traded up 0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 12.73. 35,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,752. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 13.74. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1-year low of 11.58 and a 1-year high of 20.76.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.
