Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 127.7% from the March 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:NBXG traded up 0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 12.73. 35,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,752. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 13.74. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1-year low of 11.58 and a 1-year high of 20.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBXG. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000.

