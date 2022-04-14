NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) Short Interest Update

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,000 shares, an increase of 568.6% from the March 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of NeuroSense Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $2.02. 235,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767,505. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.48.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

