New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%.

NGD has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,559,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 729,153 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 115.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 26.6% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 135,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at about $920,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

