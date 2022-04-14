New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Receives $42.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. Mizuho cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.26. 350,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,910. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.16%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

