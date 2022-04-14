New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.20). New Relic posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEWR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.22.

NYSE NEWR traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.80. 593,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $179,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,228 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter worth $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in New Relic by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.